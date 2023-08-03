Recognition comes only with hard work: Collector Dr B Gopi

Karimnagar: District Collector Dr B Gopi said that all the employees performing duties as government officials will get proper recognition only when they act with commitment.

In a farewell meeting for the officers who are going on transfer in the Collectorate meeting hall on Wednesday, Lenin Vatsal Toppo, who has completed his training as a training Collector in the district, along with Harisingh, who worked as Hujurabad RDO, minority welfare officer Puli Madusudan, tahsildars Komal Reddy, G Srinivas, K Narayana gave a farewell speech.

The Collector said that Lenin Vatsal Toppo, who worked as a Training Collector was looked like as a local person, was friendly with everyone and understood everything quickly. He said that Harisingh, who worked as RDO of Huzurabad, previously served as additional Collector of Warangal local bodies was given farewell by Warangal as well as in Karimnagar district officer.

Training Collector Lenin Vatsal Toppo said that when he came to the district for training, the then District Collector RV Karnan gave him a lot of freedom and he learned many things by listening to the happiness expressed by the beneficiaries of the ambitious Dalit Bandhu programme and the changes in their lives through the scheme.

“Informing me about the development programmes being conducted by various departments, the district officials have been very helpful in everything”, he said. He thanked all the officials who have provided assistance without any trouble from the day he came to the district and also to the officials in his camp office.

Harisingh said that many times he had thought of working in Karimnagar district. Every officer he met was like a page in a book, he said and recalled his experiences with the officials who helped him during his tenure.