Rs 10,000 per acre compensation to farmers, announces Tummala

“Farmers will receive Rs 10,000 per acre compensation, and procurement of 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and 11 lakh metric tonnes of maize is underway,” announced Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao bringing a much-needed sigh of relief to Montha-hit farmers. Rao stated that the Chief Minister has ordered district officials to conduct field-level assessments of crop losses, including paddy, maize, and horticultural crops, and prepare detailed reports in this regard.

“The state government is taking swift action to provide relief to people affected by the Montha cyclone, including losses of homes, livestock, and crops,” said Tummala.

The minister visited several affected areas on Thursday, including Kalva Oddu Bridge, Nayabazar Government School relief camp, Venkateswara Nagar, and Bokkalgadda, to assess the situation. He lauded the District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, police, municipal authorities, and others for evacuating residents from low-lying areas and ensuring no loss of life during the floods.

Rao underscored that once the Munneru River retaining wall is completed, Khammam city will be protected from future floods and urged public cooperation in completing the project.