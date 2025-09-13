Sairam Hospital refutes social media allegations

Khammam: Sairam Hospital has denied allegations circulating on social media regarding the treatment of a 13-year-old boy with liver failure. At a press meet in Khammam Press Club on Friday, Dr Jangala Sunil Kumar clarified that the child was brought to the hospital in a critical state after prior use of unregulated herbal medicines and delays in proper treatment.

He stated that the hospital initially advised shifting the patient to a government facility due to the critical condition, but admitted him after repeated requests from the parents.

The hospital said that treatment was given transparently, with parental consent and continuous communication. Videos showing the boy’s condition and the family’s presence were also shared with the media.

Dr Kumar urged the public not to rely on pseudoscientific remedies and reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to ethical, evidence-based care.

He also highlighted Sairam Hospital’s free Hepatitis-B vaccination initiative through the Save Your Liver Foundation.