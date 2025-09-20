SCCL chief bags ‘Best CMD in South India’ award

Kothagudem: The Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), N Balram, has been conferred with the ‘Best CMD in South India’ award by the Asia Pacific HRM Congress. The recognition was presented during a national-level conference held in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Balram dedicated the honour to SCCL’s workforce. “This recognition is not mine alone. Tt belongs to the entire Singareni family. It is through the dedication of our workers and officers that SCCL continues to scale new heights.

We are committed to transforming Singareni into a global name in the mining and energy sector,” he said.

One of the landmark achievements under his leadership has been the commencement of operations at the Naini coal block in Odisha, marking SCCL’s foray beyond Telangana. The company also secured exploration licenses for gold and copper in Karnataka, reflecting a strategic pivot towards critical minerals—a move that aligns with India’s broader resource security goals.

The award jury also commended Balram’s commitment to financial innovation, employee welfare, and social responsibility. SCCL recently introduced a Rs 1 crore accident insurance cover for all its workers—a first-of-its-kind welfare measure in the Indian mining sector.