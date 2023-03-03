SCCL gears up to increase production

Singarei Colliries Company Limited ( SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar has called for ramping up production of coal to meet the demand of thermal power stations following the early onset of summer.





Addressing a video conference from Hyderabad, he drew the attention of senior officials to the steeply increasing demand for power and thermal power plants should be supplied enough stocks in time. He asked them to achieve the specified production targets on a daily basis.





The SCCL CMD insisted on the production of at least 2.3 lakh tonnes of coal per day and the same must be swiftly transported. It is suggested that if the production is to increase, removal of overburden should also be achieved as per the targets and, therefore, at least 17 lakh cubic meters of overburden should be removed per day.





Sridhar said the production ramp-up should be maintained till they achieve the production target of 750 lakh tonnes set for the financial year. He asked for speeding up land acquisition and rehabilitation process and later reviewed achievement of area-wise production targets. Directors N Balaram, D Satyanarayana Rao, N V K Srinivas, G Venkateshwar Reddy, Surendra Pandey, Executive Director, and others participated in the meeting.



