SCR to change Dornakal, Miryalaguda railway line alignment

Khammam: The issue of changing the alignment of Dornakal - Miryalaguda new railway line, which has caused a lot of loss to the people and farmers of Khammam district, will be reconsidered, the South Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Jain informed MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

Nama stated that he received a special letter from the Railway GM in this regar, Nama said in The MP camp office released a note here on Wednesday.

He stated that they have no objection if this railway line, which is of no use to Khammam district, is taken from outside Khammam district, and there is a danger of serious damage to the farmers and people of Khammam district due to this new railway line, there is no intention to allow this new railway line in Khammam district under any circumstances It is known that Nama had previously presented letters to the Railway Minister, Chairman of the Railway Board and the General Manager.

After examining the letters submitted by the MP Nama, the Railway GM gave the latest reply.

Railway GM replied that he will consider the latest suggestions made by MP Nama and solve the problem. In the past, Nama said that he would not tolerate any damage caused by this new railway line to any farmer or people in his parliament and would stop it.

Nama Railway GM brought to the notice that the farmers have already lost their valuable lands due to National Highways, Nagarjuna Sagar and others, now they have lost their valuable lands and they are not ready to lose their valuable lands due to this new railway line. He said that the lands in the proposed areas of the railway are very valuable and real estate ventures and houses of the poor are located in the lands.

He said that he has been saying that he is against this railway line in the district since the beginning. He recalled that in the previous meeting of Disha, the concerned railway officials were called and talked about and he himself clarified with the railway minister that this new railway line can be constructed from outside Khammam district.