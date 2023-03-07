SGEF founder calls on AP CM Jagan

Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation (SGEF) founder chairman N Suresh Reddy along with his wife Pravallika met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Suresh Reddy explained the services of his foundation and plans to establish an international school in the State. He also explained about launching SGEF services in AP. Later they presented a portrait to the CM. Shyamal Gopalan Foundation was established in Palvoncha in the name of the noted scientist late Shyamala Gopalan, who was the mother of Vice President of America, Kamala Harris.











