X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Singareni Collieries Company Limited to plant 2 lakh saplings on Feb 17

Singareni Collieries Company Limited
x

Singareni Collieries Company Limited 

Highlights

Singareni Collieries Company Limited is planning to plant about 2 lakh saplings across the company offices on February 17, as part of Haritha Haram programme.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited is planning to plant about 2 lakh saplings across the company offices on February 17, as part of Haritha Haram programme.

According to company officials, arrangements are on to plant 2 lakh saplings on the day. Director (Operations) S Chandrasekhar, Director (Finance) N Balaram and project director D Satyanarayana will take part in the big event.

Company officials said all employees and staff would participate in the event and make it success. They also said that Covid-19 norms will be followed during the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X