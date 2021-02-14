Singareni Collieries Company Limited to plant 2 lakh saplings on Feb 17

Singareni Collieries Company Limited is planning to plant about 2 lakh saplings across the company offices on February 17, as part of Haritha Haram programme.

According to company officials, arrangements are on to plant 2 lakh saplings on the day. Director (Operations) S Chandrasekhar, Director (Finance) N Balaram and project director D Satyanarayana will take part in the big event.

Company officials said all employees and staff would participate in the event and make it success. They also said that Covid-19 norms will be followed during the programme.