Sircilla: Opening of Sircilla Medical College proof of government commitment says K Taraka Rama Rao

Sircilla : IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that establishing a Government Medical College in the district is a proof that the State government is committed to provide better medical treatment to the poor along with the strengthening of medical education.

Rama Rao attended the virtual inauguration of the Medical College in Sicilla by CM KCR from Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, he said in Telangana 10, 000 students are completing medical education in government and private colleges and coming out as doctors. 33 per cent of the medical students in the country come from Telangana state alone, he said.

Rama Rao recalled that in 1993, when he was a biology student, he got a rank of 1600 in EAMCET, but he didn’t get a medicine seat. His mother wanted him to be a doctor and his father wanted him to be an IAS officer but he became a legislator instead.He said that even if a student scores 10, 000 rank now, he will get a medical seat in Telangana. There was a tussle over a degree college in the area in 2009. There was a demand to set up it in Sircilla as well as Vemulawada and the degree college was set up between the two.

After formation of Telangana, an aqua hub, medical college, nursing college, JNTU and agricultural college are set up. The students admitted in the new medical college should cooperate with any minor difficulties for 6 months. He said that all the necessary facilities will be provided to the students.

He said that people who come to hospitals for treatment pray to gods as well as doctors. Medicine is said to be the most sacred profession. He asked the doctors to bring good name to the country and for Telangana by excelling in the medical profession. District Praja Parishad chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna Raghava Reddy, CESS chairman Chikkala Rama Rao, Power Loom, Textile Development Corporation chairman Guduri Praveen, Tescob chairman Konduri Ravinder, Municipal Chairperson Jindam Kala Chakrapani, district Collector Anurag Jayanthi, SP Akhil Mahajan, , medical college principal Dr. Chandra Shekhar and others were present.