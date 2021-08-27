Special drive afoot to keep off dengue says Collector VP Gowtham

Khammam: District Collector VP Gowtham on Thursday ordered officials to conduct a special drive especially in areas at high risk from dengue outbreak in the district.

The Collector along with District Medical and Health Officer Dr D Malathi and other officers toured Kalluru mandal.

Later, he held a review meeting with mandal-level officers. He asked them to launch an awareness campaign on seasonal fevers and ensure hygiene at all public places. He told them to rope in Anganwadi, Asha workers and local body representatives for conducting dry day in all villages until the threat of fevers ended.

The Collector noted that the next couple of months are a very crucial period to check the spread of fevers.

He said the dengue incidence declined in the mandals but the officials should not relent till the situation is completely safe.

Later, the Collector inspected Covid vaccination drive programme in the Primary Health Centre (PHC). He appealed to the people to take vaccination to prevent the Covid infection. He called for ramping up the numbers of doses.

The Collector also took stock of the house-to-house survey underway on sanitation. He said people should be motivated to avoid water stagnation to ward off mosquitoes and other insects.

At the Mandal Primary School, he went around the classrooms. He expressed anger at the headmaster for not attending duty and ordered MEO to issue memo and suspension orders.

District Panchyat Officer Prabhakar Rao, District Surveillance Officer Dr Rajesh, District Malaria Officer Dr Sandhya, and other officers, and public representatives were present.