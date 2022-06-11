Stop groupism, KTR tells TRS leaders

Khammam: TRS appears to be preparing to go in for early polls. TRS working president K T Rama Rao, who visited the district to launch projects worth Rs 100 crore, spent most of time on political activities.

He asked the party rank and file to get ready for elections whenever they are held. While not ruling out early Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, he also made it clear that all sitting MLAs would not get tickets. There can be no such guarantee, he said.

He also pulled up leaders for indulging in groupism and made it clear that all should work unitedly. He said the party cannot ignore senior leaders like Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Rao.

Party leaders say that a recent survey had indicated that both these leaders had emerged stronger. Interestingly, KTR had a lunch meeting with these two leaders at the house of Srinivas Reddy where various issues, including the ground level political situation and the how the party image took a nosedive following groupism within the party. It is being said that he had assured both of them that they would get tickets this time.

KTR later addressing the party leaders at the camp office of Puvada Ajay Kumar made it clear that there was no place for groupism. He said the local leaders should take the responsibility to ensure that TRS wins 10 seats from here in the next Assembly elections.