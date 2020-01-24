Students seek strict punishment to rape accused, take out rallies

Khammam: The members and activists of Students Federation of India, Democratic Youth Federation of India, students and their parents took out huge rallies in Mudigonda mandal headquarter and Madaram village on Thursday demanding stringent punishment against Ketineni Koti Reddy (65) who allegedly raped a 12-year-girl on Wednesday night in Madaram village. The protestors demanded the government to punish Koti Reddy and ensure that such incidents do not repeat.

According to sources, Koti Reddy allegedly raped the girl when she was alone at home on Wednesday night. While the victim's father went to Khammam for some work, her mother went to attend a function at her relatives' place. When the girl went to Koti Reddy's house, which is nearby, to make a phone call to her mother from Reddy's mobile, he allegedly bolted the door from inside and forced himself on the victim.

When the girl's mother reached the house, she heard her daughter's screams from the accused's house. She called neighbours, who broke open the door and thrashed Reddy. Police rushed to the spot and shifted Reddy who suffered critical injuries to headquarter hospital. Mudigonda police sent the girl to hospital for medical tests. Further investigation is underway.