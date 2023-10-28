Suryapet: Amit Shah promises BC CM if BJP voted to power in Telangana State

Suryapet : Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that a BC candidate will be made chief minister after the BJP coming to power in Telangana.

Addressing Jana Garjana Sabha held here on Friday, Shah said that both the BRS and Congress are family-centric parties, and they cannot do good for the people. “Only the BJP government can transform Telangana into a fully developed state under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

“BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to make his son KT Rama Rao as the next chief minister, while Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the prime minister. Both are dynastic parties and dedicated to 'Pariwar Kalyan' (welfare of the family),” Shah said, adding that those who are committed to the welfare of their families cannot deliver good for the people. On the other hand, the BJP is committed to Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor), he added.

Pointing to the BRS chief, the Union Minister has asked what happened to the promises made by the former since 2014. “Chandrasekhar Rao! You have promised to make a Dalit as chief minister."

"What happened to that? What happened to three acres of land for Dalits? Where is the Rs 50,000 crore allocation for Dalits in the budget? Why did the government fail to allocate Rs 10,000 for BCs?” he asked. “On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi has appointed the BC Commission and sanctioned Sammakka-Sarakka Tribal University for Telangana, besides the long-pending Turmeric Board,” Shah added.

“We have appointed the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal to solve the disputes between the two Telugu states. We have directly transferred Rs 9,000 crore to the accounts of 40 lakh farmers with Rs 6,000 in each account. We are supplying potable water under Jal Jeevan Mission, constructed toilets for the poor and extended free rice for 1.9 crore families,” said the Home Minister, explaining the measures taken up by the BJP government at the Centre. Stating that Prana Pratishta (consecration) for Rama Mandir in Ayodhya will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024, the BJP leader called upon the people to attend the programme in large numbers.