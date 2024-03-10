Suryapet: Uttam Kumar Reddy whirlwind tour in district

Suryapet : State Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, accompanied by District Collector S Venkatarao, undertook a whirlwind tour of Huzurnagar, Kodad, and Suryapet constituencies on Saturday. The visit included an inspection of the Town Hall, where a meeting was convened to discuss upcoming projects.

During the meeting, Uttam revealed that a substantial sum of Rs 1 crore has been allocated for the beautification and development of the Town Hall. This includes raising the height of the compound wall, constructing a kitchen, installing a new sound system, and providing parking facilities in adjacent areas. The Minister expressed the goal of making the Town Hall accessible for celebrations by small and middle-class families.

Additionally, a budget of Rs 5.30 crore has been sanctioned for major road projects in Huzurnagar, along with funding for the construction of pipelines, repairs of drains, and the swift completion of library building works.

The Minister urged prompt completion of the remaining ring road works within the constituency and announced funds for municipalities to address drinking water problems and inspect and repair bore wells. Moreover, Rs 2.25 crore have been allocated for a CT scan machine at the government hospital.

“We need full cooperation of authorities to make Huzurnagar a beautiful town and an ideal constituency in the state,” he said.

Financial allocations were also announced for various cultural events, including Rs 1 crore for the Mahashivratri fair in Mellacheruvu, a Shaadi Khana in Muslim Bazar, and substantial funds for Shaadi Khanas in Rampuram and Idgaga in Kodad.

The Minister also inspected the Christian cemetery at Ramaswamy Gutta, approving Rs 50 lakh for its improvement. He further visited a housing colony near Ramaswamy Temple Gutta, where development will be undertaken at Rs 70 crore.

Addressing the need for legal infrastructure, Huzurnagar RDO Srinivas was directed to identify a suitable location for the Bar Association, seeking a 5-acre allocation for the court complex.

Review meetings on NREGS works and drinking water initiatives were conducted, with the Minister stressing adherence to government regulations and urging officials to provide valuable services to the public. Concerns about potential drinking water scarcity due to severe drought were addressed, with orders to examine borewells and implement necessary measures.

The events were attended by officials from R&B, Panchayat Raj, RWS, Tehsildars, MPDOs, public representatives, leaders, and other stakeholders.

During his Kodad tour, the Minister also visited the Ramalyam and Idgah. Later, a BHAROSA centre and SHE teams office were inaugurated.