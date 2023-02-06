Suspend me if you can, Ponguleti dares KCR

Khammam: Responding to expulsion of his followers from the BRS party, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy expressed anger at the party chief KCR. The expelled leaders include State Markfed Vice Chairman B Raja Sekhar and Wyra Municipal Chairman Jaipal.

Taking part in Athmeeya Sammelanam in Aswaraopet Constituency in the Kothagudem district, he openly challenged KCR to take action against him and suspend him. He condemned the party leaders' comments at various meetings against him.

He reminded them of his support to them in various times of need such as elections. He clarified that after taking the opinions of all his followers and the people, he would decide on his political future. Meanwhile, he is not showing any signs of rapprochement and continuing to hit out at the party leadership for ignoring his services to the party.

Not in hurry to change party

Former Khammam MP and BRS rebel Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday questioned the policies being adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing his followers at the Aswaraopet constituency-level 'Atmiya Sammelanam' in Dhammapet mandal centre, he referred to daily media reports on his political future. Reddy stated that that his switching over to another party would be solely based on his trusted people's wishes. "In this regard there would be no hurry".

The ex-MP sought to counter the allegations leveled against him, warning officials holding out threats to be careful; he would repay them with interest, if there was a need for taking revenge. Reddy asserted that power was no one's right.