Tandra Vinod Rao clinches Khammam MP ticket

Khammam: Businessman-turned-politician Tandra Vinod Rao has clinched the BJP MP ticket for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, amidst tough competition. Hailing from Thimmampeta village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Rao’s selection came after the BJP’s careful consideration, especially with the heavy competition for seats in Warangal and Khammam.

Born on July 24, 1972, in Thimmampeta, Rao completed his education in Paloncha and Hyderabad Osmania University. He transitioned from business to social work, holding significant roles in various voluntary organisations for over a decade, alongside his involvement with the RSS.

The recent joining of former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao further spurred expectations of his ticket, but Vinod Rao’s active engagement and contributions to party activities earned him the nod.