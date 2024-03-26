Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Tandra Vinod Rao clinches Khammam MP ticket
Businessman-turned-politician Tandra Vinod Rao has clinched the BJP MP ticket for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, amidst tough competition.
Khammam: Businessman-turned-politician Tandra Vinod Rao has clinched the BJP MP ticket for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, amidst tough competition. Hailing from Thimmampeta village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Rao’s selection came after the BJP’s careful consideration, especially with the heavy competition for seats in Warangal and Khammam.
Born on July 24, 1972, in Thimmampeta, Rao completed his education in Paloncha and Hyderabad Osmania University. He transitioned from business to social work, holding significant roles in various voluntary organisations for over a decade, alongside his involvement with the RSS.
The recent joining of former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao further spurred expectations of his ticket, but Vinod Rao’s active engagement and contributions to party activities earned him the nod.