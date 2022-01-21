Tata Madhu takes oath as MLC

Khammam: Tata Madhusudhan took oath as member of the Legislative Council in Hyderabad on Thursday.



Madhu who was elected as an MLC in local body category from Khammam district, thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Rythu Samanvaya Palla Rajeswara Reddy for giving the opportunity to serve the people. He also thanked the local body members and MLAs and the ruling party leaders for elected him with a huge majority.

Earlier in the day ,Protem Chairman Syed Aminul Hasan Jaffri administered the oath to the newly-elected members.

Ministers V Prasanth Reddy, Ajay Kumar , TRS floor leader (Lok Sabha) Nama Nageswara Rao, district leaders RJC Krishna, N Venkateswara Rao and other leaders congratulated Madhusudan.