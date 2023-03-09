TDP groups fight with each other

Khammam: Tension prevailed for some time at the Telugu Desam party office when two groups entered into a heated argument and scuffle on Wednesday. Both groups tried to jostle each other and at the same staged a dharna in front of the office demanding action against the rival group. The brawl took place during the celebrations of International Women's Day.

TDP youth president N Ranjith alleged that former MLA and State leader Katragadda Prasuna and her followers attacked him for not considering her a disabled person. Ranjith and his followers staged protest in the office and demanded apologies from Prasuna.

On the other hand, Katragadda Prasuna and other women leaders also staged protest demanding action against Nallamalla Ranjith who attacked her.

While both groups were staging protest the Two Town police arrived and shifted them to the police station and later released.