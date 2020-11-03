Technical snags disrupt Dharani portal registrations in Khammam

Khammam: Locals faced several problems while registering their land details on Dharani portal here on Monday, the first day of launching the services in the erstwhile Khammam district. Only a few applications were registered on the first day.



It should be noted here that the State government had launched the Dharani portal across the State.

In all, four slots were booked in Kothagudem district on Monday, informed District Collector MV Reddy. One slot each in Aswaraopet and Dammapeta; and two slots in Burgampahad were booked and those involved in land purchase and sale were told to go to the tahsildar office concerned as per the given date and time for land registration, he informed.

In Khammam, three registrations in Penuballi mandal and two in Madhira mandal took place when the last reports came in. However, on the very first day of commencing the services, technical problems cropped up at several places.

Technical snags reportedly blocked the officials from opening the portal at Sathupally to take up transactions as the officials could not print passbooks of two cases of the three registrations, they did in Penuballi. According to officials, Tahsildar offices in 23 mandals were equipped with dedicated computers, fingerprint scanners, printers and other machines in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and in 21 mandals of Khammam district for the purpose of executing the land registrations.