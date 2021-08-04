Telangana: Minster Puvvada Ajay Kumar tours Khammam on bicycle

Khammam: Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar riding on bicycle toured several divisions in Khammam city on Tuesday.



He along with District Collector, VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police, Vishnu S Warrier and Municipal Commissioner, Anurag Jayanthi inspected the developmental works at several places in the city.

He instructed the officials to expedite the works at church compound junction and Gollapadu modernisation works and said that steps should be taken to identify roads in one-town, two-town and Khanapuram Haveli areas for the construction of footpaths.

As part of the green Khammam programme, avenue plantation has to be taken up on a large scale, he said while appealing the public to extend their cooperation for the speedy execution of development works. Ajay Kumar asked the Commissioner of Police to take measures to install CCTV cameras to prevent crime and improve law & order situation in Khammam police Commissionerate limits.

Earlier in the day, the Minister inaugurated a CT scan machine worth Rs 2.15 crore, at Government District Hospital. He informed that Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for five years maintenance of the equipment.

Ajay Kumar said, he and CM K Chandrashekar Rao responded quickly to the request of the hospital to avail the CT scan machine, that would help the hospital staff deliver quality service to patients coming from all over the State. Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the works worth Rs 70 lakh under HUDCO's Model Village Scheme at Manchukonda of Raghunathapalem mandal. Development works worth a total of Rs 2.14 crores were launched in the villages in the mandal on the day. SUDA Chairman, B Vijay Kumar, Additional DCP, Subhash Chandra Bose, assistant Municipal Commissioner, Mallishwari, R&B Executive Engineer, Shyam Prasad and others were present.