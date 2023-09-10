Telangana people want Rama Rajyam

Khammam: The Telangana people are eager for ‘Rama Rajyam’ under the BJP rule, said BJP national co in-charge for Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, TS BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender, former MP Garikapati Rammohan Rao.

On Saturday, they attended Wyra Assembly Constituency (ST) level BJP polling booth key workers meeting in Wyra. The leaders called upon the party leaders to strive hard for party development and its victory in the state polls.

They should spread awareness on the BRS government failure to provide welfare to the ST people in the state. The BJP leaders and workers should also highlight the failures of the BRS government in the last nine years. They praised the PM Modi’s services for the development of the country.

Party leaders Ravindra Naik, former minister, K Sridhar reddy, Galla Satyanaryana, Namburi Rama lingeswar Rao, Shyam Rathode and others participated in the meeting.

Later Ponguleti presented a tricycle to Ajmeera Nageswar Rao, a physically challenged person from Errabodu Tanda in Enkur mandal of Khammam district.