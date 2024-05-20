Telangana SP dance steps goes viral, Cops enjoys post election party

Khammam: Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Rohit Raj created post election buzz on social media by dancing to the tunes of a popular Telugu song at a party arranged with cops.

Dance steps by Superintendent of Police entertained the police officials who were already exhausted by two month long election duty in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In the get together party at Palvancha , cops are also enjoyed by the music beats along with the SP . The video of SP dancing in the programme already went viral and created a social media sensation after the elections.

