Tension prevails in Khammam town over demolition

Khammam: Mild tension prevailed at Venugopal Nagar of 23rd division in Khammam town in the early hours of Wednesday when the corporation officials along with the police demolished number of houses in the division. The BJP leaders, who noticed it, rushed to the spot and stopped the officers from demolishing the houses. Heated argument took place between the BJP leaders and corporation officers. Locals and BJP leaders raised slogans of anti-government and against the police.

Party district chief Satyanarayana condemned the civic officials' decision to demolish the houses of poor people. He said people have been living there for nearly 40 years and paying taxes promptly and questioned how anyone can evict them.

The TRS government wontedly troubling the poor people in the name of development of the town, he alleged.

Satyanarayana demanded the officials to demolish the houses after allotting double bedroom houses to the victims. He questioned the officials why they didn't give notice to the residents about demolition. He said BJP will give good support to the people and fought for justice.

The police forcibly arrested BJP district chief Galla Satyanarayana and other leaders,

despite locals tried to prevent them. Later, cop shifted the arrested leaders to the nearby police station.

BJP town president Rudra Pradeep, secretary V Sudhakar, leaders B Chandra Sekhar, Chava Kiran, K Sridevi, D Aruna, Veerabhadram, K Srinivas, Y Goud, D Shankar, Preetam, Veerabhadram, A Papa Rao, D Syam, T Suresh, Raghu Varma and local people participated in the protest.