Three dead and one injured after a car collides with a lorry in Khammam

Three dead and one seriously injured after a car collides with a lorry near Konijarla in Khammam district.



The deceased were identified as couple Parupalli Rajesh and Sujatha and son Aswit 13 belonging to Vippalamadaka of Vaira mandal. The incident took place when Rajesh, who was working in a private pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad, was coming to his hometown in Vippalamadaka.



In another incident that happened in Penuballi VM Banjar of the district, two lorries collided leaving both the drivers of the lorries trapped in between the vehicle.



Upon the information, the police arrived at the spot and retrieved them after two hours with the help of the rescue team. However, they died shortly after being taken out due to severe injuries and breathlessness.