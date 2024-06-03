Three-tier security at counting Centre: PC

Khammam:Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt said that three-tier security has been arranged to prevent any untoward incidents during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha general elections. District Collector VP Gautam and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt visited the strong rooms set up at Sri Chaitanya Engineering College in Khammam Rural Mandal Ponnekallu on Sunday.

Addressing media on the occasion, the Police Commissioner said that 250 police force and special parties were kept ready for the counting to be held on June 4 (Tuesday). It is mentioned that strict security arrangements have been made with three platoons of special police forces to prevent any minor untoward incidents in the commissionerate area after the election results are announced. Similarly, as per the election rules, assembly meetings and victory rallies should not be held without permission, he said. Legal action will be taken against those violating the rules, he said. Dog squad and bomb squad are constantly checking the surrounding areas of Sri Chaitanya Engineering College. Officials attending the counting of candidates and agents said that cell phones, prohibited items such as matches, lighters, ink bottles, liquids and any explosives should not be brought into the counting centers.