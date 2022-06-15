Throw out BJP from country, Bhatti exhorts people

Khammam: Showing solidarity with All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi who was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with National Herald case, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarkha on Tuesday led the protest against the Central government.

The protesting Congress leaders and workers staged sit-in at Dharna Chowk and burned an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti criticised the attitude of the BJP government for allegedly resorting to harassment and filing cases against the opposition leaders and using the Central agencies for harassment.

He said that the BJP is conspiring against Rahul Gandhi for questioning the government over donating and handing over the government properties to Adanis and Ambanis.

He said that BJP along with RSS is trying to malign the image of National Herald newspaper started by former Congress leader Motilal Nehru which played a crucial role in during the Independence Movement of India.

He reminded that neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi scared of the BJP government and ED interrogations. He stated that the people of the country know what happened in the country when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail and added that the same situation will repeat with Modi government.

He called upon the people to save both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and added that people of the country will stand with AICC leaders.

BJP is resorting to divide and rule politics for their political gains and asked people to throw out the BJP from country, he said.

District Congress Committee president Puvvala Durga Prasad, city convener MD Javeed and party leaders participated in protest and effigy burned effigy of PM Modi.