Transport Minister Puvvada inspects ongoing IT Hub works

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with the District Collector RV Karnan inspected the ongoing IT hub works at Yellandu crossroads in Khammam on Saturday. He informed that the IT hub was being built with Rs 25 crore and the works were almost complete.



It is known that the hub would be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao by Dussehra. The upcoming IT hub is said to help in offering employment to the skilled youth in Khammam and many graduates have already been given appointment letters by IT companies who will be a part of the hub.

Since the formation of Telangana State there have been doubts about growth and expansion of the IT industry in the State. At present, the State stands at the second place in terms of IT exports that reached Rs 1.28 lakh crore, explained Ajay Kumar.

The minister invited IT companies to come to Khammam and offer jobs to the local youth. Mayor G Papalal, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, municipal commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, RJC Krishna and others accompanied the minister.

Ajay Kumar later participated in the Haritha Haram programme and called upon the public to actively participate in Haritha Haram to achieve a green Telangana. He planted saplings at Ballepalli in Khammam where avenue plantation was taken up as a part of the sixth phase of Haritha Haram. The minister then asked the residents in Khammam city and villages to plant saplings voluntarily in vacant places and around agriculture fields.

Ajay Kumar said that he wanted the officials and elected members to put efforts in reaching the set target for the current phase of Haritha Haram. Care has to be taken for the survival of the plants and the new Panchayat Raj Act also prescribes 100 per cent survival of plants, he said.

Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKKH) was a successful plantation programme in the country and every step must be taken to maintain that distinction. Action would be taken against the municipal corporators if they fail to protect the planted saplings in their wards, Ajay Kumar warned.