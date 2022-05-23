TRS government asked to roll back taxes

Khammam: Local BJP leaders on Sunday expressed happiness at the reduction of excise duty on petrol, diesel as well as LPG by the Central government. District unit chief Galla Satyanarayana led the party workers in performing Palabhishekam (milk ablution) to the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state party chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. They hailed the decision of the Centre for providing the much-needed relief to the common people.

Galla Satyanaryana said the Modi government knew the problems of the people and was working relentless to solve them. He demanded that the TRS government follow suit and immediately cut taxes on fuel. He said the TRS government hiked the tariff of power, bus rates and house tax, putting a burden on the middle class people.