TRS misguiding farmers, flays Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Khammam: BJP National Co-Incharge of Tamil Nadu State and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Saturday came down heavily on TRS government. Addressing a press meet in Khammam, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy informed that the Central government never denied of purchasing paddy from Telangana. He alleged that the allegations levelled by the TRS supremo and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are baseless and added that the Union government extended support to the farmers and had implemented many welfare schemes.



Former MLC questioned the TRS government over delay in setting up of paddy procurement centres in the State. He alleged that KCR and his team of Ministers are playing dramas.

He informed that recently a farmer died of massive cardiac arrest waiting at paddy procurement centre in severe cold for days and added that this is how the government is concerned about the farmers. He demanded the government to do justice to the famer's family.

The former MLC questioned as to why the TRS government had to hold dharnas across the State when the neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh didn't create any fuss about paddy procurement. He alleged that the TRS is purposely misleading the farmers against the Central government.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said that after a humiliation defeat in Huzurabad bypoll, the TRS chief and the leaders have gone into depression. He also said that the TRS is not happy about people supporting the BJP and hence creating fuss in the State against the Central BJP government,

Sudhakar Reddy condemned on Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay comments on the BJP party and leaders on Friday in a dharna programme. He said that the comments made the Puvvada ajay Kumar are baseless and the Minister has no right to point out or comment against the BJP party and its leaders. He added that people are aware of the service provided by the BJP at the Centre.

Earlier, Sudhakar Reddy visited Paleru consistency and observed paddy in the fields and interacted with the farmers. During the interaction session with the famrers, the former MLC noted some of the key issues that were faced by the farmers. He demanded the state government to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy to the farmers at the procurement centres.

District BJP President Galla Satyanarayana, leaders Uppala Saradha, Dongala Satyanarayana, Shyam, Madhar Naik, Rudhra Pradeep, M Saraswathi, M Karthika, A Upender, D Shyam Sunder, MD Fasal and other leaders participated in the press meet.