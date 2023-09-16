Live
Just In
Tummala joins Congress party
Khammam: Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao who resigned BRS party was joined Congress party in presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other top Congress leaders at Hyderabad.
Tummala who made silent after denied his Palair constituency ticket by BRS. He openly said he contested in Palair Assembly in coming polls. He was invited Congress leaders and welcomed in to the party. After that the one month pending his decision and was joined Congress party on Saturday.
Before the head of CWC meetings and Sonia Gandhi public meeting at Hyderabad Tummala joined got strength in Congress party in the state. Tummala who had senior politician and served as Minister in NTR and Chandrababu Naidu in TDP government in united AP. He was very close CM KCR and also worked as Minister in his cabinet in Telangana State. He has good following in state as well as in Khammam district.