Tummala urges swift action for completion of KMC building

Khammam: In a move to ensure advancement in construction of Khammam Medical College (KMC), Drumataru Consultants, the construction company for KMC...

Khammam: In a move to ensure advancement in construction of Khammam Medical College (KMC), Drumataru Consultants, the construction company for KMC called upon Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday. The focus of the discussion was around the construction of the permanent facility for KMC in the district.

Minister Tummala emphasised the urgency of completing the structures, considering the ongoing academic year at the medical college. He urged the representatives to expedite the construction while also ensuring that future requirements are considered.

During the meeting, the representatives of Drumataru informed that they were currently utilising the old collectorate building for medical college management. The organisation revealed they have earmarked 5 acres of land for the new building.

Meanwhile, the Minister directed the company to consider the construction of ancillary buildings, gather opinions from city dignitaries, and decide on a spacious, modern facility, aiming to establish Khammam Government Medical College as a prominent institution in the state.

