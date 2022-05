TUWJ Khammam elects convener

Khammam: A senior scribe Mysa Papa Rao was unanimously elected TUWJ ( IJU) city convener on Sunday. This is the second he won the election. The other office-bearers are Srinivas, Rambabu, Ramu (vice-presidents) and Ushdhayam Srinivas (secretary), Upender, Sampath and Sridhar (assistant secretaries) and Basaveswara Rao (treasurer) and Venugopal, K Srinivas, K Ramesh, Ramu, Vinay, K Prasad, K Nagarjuna, Umesh, Vijay Sagar Reddy and Madhu Latha (members).

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar attended the meeting as the chief guest, He promised to solve journalist issues. He informed the TRS government giving extended support to Journalists.



BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana, TUWJ(IJU) State Vice President K Ramnarayana, district leaders Enugu Venkateswara Rao, N Venkat Rao, Vanam Venkateswara Rao, Bhoopal, Venugopal, G Srinivas Reddy, Venkat Rao and senior journalists participated in the meeting.