Twin babies born via IVF in Khammam

Khammam: Wings Zoya Nursing Home Managing Director Dr Nyma Sultana informed twin babies were born under the IVF system for the first time here.

Revealing the details on Thursday, she said a couple had no children for the last 14 years.

They rounded number of hospitals in vain, and finally came to Zoya IVF nursing home which is the first branch in South Telangana in Khammam.

The woman delivered twin babies through the IVF system.

Dr Sultana said they had registered 70% success rate in deliveries. She appreciated the management member Mohammad Rabbani, Embryologist Dr Jayaram who extended valuable support.

