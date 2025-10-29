Uninterrupted power supply even during cyclones, promises Bhatti

Madhira (Khammam): Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the government has initiated modernisation works in the power sector to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply even during heavy rains and cyclones, starting with the launch of a major infrastructure project in Madhira town.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the underground power cable project, being undertaken at a cost of Rs 27.76 crore under the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL).

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti said that the Energy Department plays a vital role in achieving the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, which aims to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy. “Quality and continuous power supply is the foundation of progress in every sector — from agriculture and industry to education and healthcare,” he said.

The Deputy CM explained that the underground cable system is being introduced to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity to urban residents. In the first phase, Rs 27.76 crore will be spent to lay 3.5 km of 33 kV lines, 17.3 km of 11 kV lines, and 15 km of LT lines. These cables will replace overhead lines across major stretches of Madhira town.

The project includes replacing existing 11 kV overhead lines with underground cables along key routes viz. from Madhira Substation to Athkuru Ring Road; from Vijayawada Road to HP Gas Godown (both sides); from YSR Statue to Ambarpet Cheruvu; and from HP Petrol Bunk (Nandigama Bypass Road) to the Dump Yard.

Once completed, the initiative will enhance the town’s aesthetics, reduce pollution and electrical hazards, and enable roadside tree plantation. “Even during heavy rains and cyclones, Madhira will now have uninterrupted power supply,” assured Bhatti.

He revealed that Electricity Ambulances have been introduced for quick response to power outages. “Every Assembly constituency will have at least one such power ambulance,” he said, adding that all complaints received through the 1912 helpline are being resolved promptly.

Concluding his remarks, Bhatti said that this initiative marks the beginning of power sector modernisation in Madhira, setting a model for other towns across Telangana. “Our goal is to provide every citizen with safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity,” he stated.