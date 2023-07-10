Wanaparthy: BJP leaders hold mass outreach

Wanaparthy : As part of Maha Jansampark Abhiyaan, a door-to-door BJP programme was organised in Anjanagiri village in Wanaparthy under the leadership of Shaktikendra incharge Anji. BJP State working committee member B Krishna criticised that the State had become a liquor hub under the BRS government which was solely focused on the revenue generation, not caring for the health of people. Though the KCR government is spending around Rs 25,000 crore through various welfare schemes such as Kalyanalakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Rythu Bhima etc., the government was raking in much more money through the liquor sales, by encouraging drunkenness. He alleged that the extra money was being pocked by the KCR family.

R Venkateshwar Reddy, district vice-president of BJP, Peddiraja, mandal president, sarpanch Devender and others were present