Wanaparthy: ‘BRS government spearheaded agricultural development’

Wanaparthy : The BRS party’s MLA candidate Singireddy Niranjan Reddy undertook a robust campaign in the villages of Peddamandadi mandal on Saturday, emphasising his commitment to the welfare of workers, farmers, and the general populace.

“My victory is not mine but the victory of the workers, farmers, and people,” declared Reddy, highlighting his dedication to the community. He further outlined his achievements, stating, “I brought irrigation water and laid paths for life. I dug canals and brought irrigation water to the constituency.”

Addressing concerns raised by farmers, Reddy praised Chief Minister KCR for providing 24-hour free electricity, contrasting it with past challenges during the Congress rule. “Farmers used to sing songs about when the current of thieves would come during the Congress rule,” he remarked, criticising the previous administration.

Promising support for farmers, Reddy announced, “We will implement KCR Bhima for all those who have a white ration card, like Rythu Bima.”