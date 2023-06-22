Live
Wanaparthy: Govt hospital creates record with 28 deliveries in 1 day
Among the deliveries, 13 were normal and 15 caesareans. One woman delivered a twin babies
Wanaparthy: In a record of sorts, there were 28 deliveries carried out in single day in Wanaparthy district on Wednesday.
There were 28 deliveries including 13 normal and 15 caesareans and one of the women delivered a twin baby. The district Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the health conditions have changed with the establishment of Mata Shishu Sanrakshan Kendras.
Medical services are available for pregnant women and babies. He said that education, health, agriculture and employment are the first priorities of the government. With the foresight of Chief Minister KCR, medical care is more accessible to people with one medical college and nursing college per district.
The Minister congratulated doctors Narendra Kumar, Raj Kumar, nurses, ANMs and staff.