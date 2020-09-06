Will develop Khammam on par with best cities, says SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar

Khammam/Warangal: We are leaving no stone unturned to develop Khammam on par with the best cities, Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman B Vijay Kumar said.

He along with the chairmen of Karimnagar, Siddipet and Nizamabad urban development authorities on Saturday visited several development works being taken up by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) as part of field study.

After the field visit, the KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and Project Officer E Ajith Reddy explained the way they have been carrying the development works through PowerPoint presentation.

Referring to their field study, the SUDA Chairman Vijay said, "It was quite useful and it likely will help us in planning and execution. The field study and the experience of the KUDA officials enlightened us especially the way to procure funds and their utilisation."

Kumar informed that they have been working hard to come up with an action plan for the development of SUDA under the guidance of the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Siddipet Urban Development Authority Chairman M Ravinder Reddy, Satavahana Urban Development Authority (Karimnagar) Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and Nizamabad Urban Development Authority Chairman Chamakura Prabhakar Reddy were also present.