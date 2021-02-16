Withdraw farm laws, demands Rythu Garjana

Khammam: Rythu Garjana demanded the Union government to withdraw farm laws, which are against the farmers and to abolish amendment in power bill.

All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangam general secretary Dr Ashish Mittal, Kecchala Ranga Reddy, State Kisan Mazdoor Sangam general secretary V Venkata Ramaiah, Prof Kodandaram and CPI (ML) New Democracy State joint secretary Potu Ranga Rao alleged that the Union government was trying to suppress farmers' struggle in New Delhi. They faulted the Centre's stringent action against farmers, who are fighting for their justified demands at national capital.

The leaders also found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not responding to the farmers' struggle and not commenting against the Central government. They called upon intellectuals and people to support farmers' fight against agriculture bills and to become aware that both Central and State governments are not supporting farmers. They gave a call to farmers across the country to come forward to fight against illegal laws brought by the Union government.

Coming to local issues, they demanded distribution of pattas to podu cultivators and stop attacking podu cultivators. They also demanded issuance of new ration cards; pension to people, who crossed 57 years; allotment of house sites; and sanctioning of Rs 5 lakh to eligible poor.

Earlier a massive rally was taken out in the town.