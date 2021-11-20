Women activists launch stir against liquor policy

Khammam: Several women leaders of left parties on Saturday demanded the State government to repeal the new liquor policy. Many women leaders took out a protest rally on the roads of the town and staged dharna before the sequel club where the district Collector was allotting the liquor shops through lottery system.

Speaking on the occasion, the women leaders demanded the government to reduce the wines shop in the district and alleged that excise department is increasing the belt shops in the rural areas for higher income.

Later the women leaders allegedly tried to enter the sequel club where the liquor shop allotment event held. The police intervened and detained the protestors.

NFWU District President Potu Kalavathi, Sarala, POW leaders Lalitha, B Padma, Venkat Ramana and Mangathai and others participated in the programme.