Women’s role in family, society critical: Bhatti

Khammam: The Congress government is taking all measures for the economic empowerment of women in the State, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Energy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. He inaugurated a bus stop shelter at Khammam Collectorate, Stree tea stall, ladies lounge at the collectorate, employees dining hall and Indira Mahila Shakti canteens along with District Collector Muzzamil Khan, Wyra MLA Maloth Ramdas and Additional Collector P Srija.

Later interacting with the SHG women members, the Deputy CM explained about the interest free loans being extended to the women’s groups. He enquired about the nature of business activities taken up with the interest free loans. He called for spreading awareness about the interest free loans among all women groups. In this connection, he pointed out the previous government’s neglect of women empowerment in the state. He said women are respected as Maha Lakshmis and free bus travel was extended to them within 48 hours of forming the government. The government was reimbursing Rs 400 crore every month the free bus travel for women, he informed.

The Deputy CM informed that the government undertaken a programme to provide basic facilities in government schools through Amma Adarsha Pathasala committees. Cooking gas cylinders for domestic use were being supplied at Rs 500 each on subsidy. The government believed that if women became financially strong, entire family would develop. He exhorted women to set up business units with the loans avail of support and training extended by the government.

The government would also set up MSME Parks in every Assembly Constituency for women exclusively, he said and added that sites were being identified to set up the MSME Parks Steps would also be taken by the government to provide marketing facility for the products produced by women.

Following proposals from women, government issued instructions to the bankers to extend another Rs 5,000 crore loans to women. Women should make use of these opportunities, he said. He asked the rural development department, SERP staff and officials to understand the government objectives and take these programmes to the village level.

District Federation of Women’s Groups president Suhasini expressed confidence that with the help of government, women’s groups would become financially strong.

State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, State Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman Naidu Satyanarayana, Assistant Collector Mrunal Shrestha, DRDO PD Sanyasaiah, DRO M Rajeswari, and other officials participated in the programme.