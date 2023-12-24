Live
Yadadri: MLA Tungaturthi Samuel participates in paddy sowing
In a dedicated display of civic responsibility, MLA of Thungaturthi Samuel did not forget his farming profession and actively participated in sowing of paddy at his leased 18 acres land in his native village Dharmapuram from Addaguduru mandal of Tungaturthi constituency on Saturday.
Addaguduru (Yadadri-Bhongir) : In a dedicated display of civic responsibility, MLA of Thungaturthi Samuel did not forget his farming profession and actively participated in sowing of paddy at his leased 18 acres land in his native village Dharmapuram from Addaguduru mandal of Tungaturthi constituency on Saturday. He along with 100 labourers took part in the activity. The MLA distributed the paddy to be sowed from a cart to a field of happy faces.
Speaking on this occasion, he informed that apart from the 18 acres land, he had a remnant of 5 acres land where he had to undertake the paddy sowing. “When I was the chairman of Telangana State Warehouses I used to do farming works every year for my livelihood.” The MLA cultivates 27 acres of paddy every year that generated upto 50.4 tonnes of paddy.