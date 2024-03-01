ZP Chairman joins Congress

Kothagudem: It was yet another defection from BRS when the former party’s senior leader and Kothagudem district Zilla Parishad Chairman K Chandra Sekhar Rao joined Congress.

On Thursday, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was on a visit to the area, participated in various development works during which the BRS leader joined the Congress party in the Minister’s presence. Ponguleti formally welcomed Rao at his camp office here.