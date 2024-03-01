Live
- NC, PDP & Congress firming up for pre-poll alliance in J&K
- YS Jagan releases Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds
- Which Tea Helps you Lose Weight: Green Tea or Butterfly Pea Tea?
- Centre fast-tracks bypass projects to decongest Indore, Guwahati
- After filing FIR, UP Board officials deny 'paper leak'
- Telangana starts implementing ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme
- Hyderabad: TSIBE officials to take appropriate steps to prevent any untoward incident
- GHMC gears up for OTS campaigns to collect taxes
- Hyderabad: Narendra Modi to inaugurate CARO in Begumpet Airport on March 5
- Govt okays Rs 1.26-trn worth 3 semicon plants
Just In
ZP Chairman joins Congress
Highlights
Kothagudem: It was yet another defection from BRS when the former party’s senior leader and Kothagudem district Zilla Parishad Chairman K Chandra...
Kothagudem: It was yet another defection from BRS when the former party’s senior leader and Kothagudem district Zilla Parishad Chairman K Chandra Sekhar Rao joined Congress.
On Thursday, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was on a visit to the area, participated in various development works during which the BRS leader joined the Congress party in the Minister’s presence. Ponguleti formally welcomed Rao at his camp office here.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS