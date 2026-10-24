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Kurnool GGH to introduce visitor pass system next month

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Dr Venkateswarluemphasised that providing quality healthcare remains the hospital’s primary objective and urged all department heads to work collectively to improve the efficiency of medical services.

GGH Superintendent Dr K Vankateshwarulu addressing a meeting in Kurnool on Friday
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GGH Superintendent Dr K Vankateshwarulu addressing a meeting in Kurnool on Friday

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Kurnool: Government General Hospital (GGH) Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu has directed all heads of departments (HODs) to take necessary steps to improve patient care and ensure quality medical services. Addressing a meeting with the HODs on Friday, he announced introduction of a visitor pass system from next month to regulate the number of visitors attending patients.

He reiterated that doctors must not prescribe medicines available in the hospital for purchase from outside pharmacies. Expressing concern over postgraduate medical students and house surgeons prescribing diagnostic tests at external centres, he instructed HODs to issue clear directions to prevent such practices. The Superintendent also directed officials to expedite pending civil works across departments. Stressing the need to strengthen surgical services, he called for better inter-departmental coordination to ensure smooth conduct of surgeries. He further instructed officials to reinforce the Electronic Health Records (EHR) system to enhance hospital administration and patient care.

Dr Venkateswarluemphasised that providing quality healthcare remains the hospital’s primary objective and urged all department heads to work collectively to improve the efficiency of medical services. Deputy Superintendents Dr Lakshmi Bhai and Dr Nageswara Rao, Deputy Collector and Hospital Administrator Sindhu Subrahmanyam, CSRMO Dr P Padmaja, Deputy CSRMO Dr V Padmaja and other administrative officials attended the meeting. They discussed measures to strengthen hospital functioning and deliver better healthcare facilities to patients.

The Hans India
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Kurnool NewsGGH KurnoolPatient CareHealthcare ServicesHospital Reforms
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