Just In
- Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement
- Symbol Mix-Up in Vijayawada's 55th Division Brings Polling to a Halt
- Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District
- Rajasthan IAS-IPS Couple Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas Worth Rs 5.5 Crore
- Comprehensive security grid built for today’s municipal polls
- Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala Srivari temple scheduled for Nov 8
- TTD staff to receive AI training for smarter devotee services
- Strict action against misinformation, intimidation during civic polls: SP
Municipal Elections: Polling percentage recorded by 9 AM
In Short
Kurnool district records varying voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections by 9 AM, with Yemmiganur leading at 11.97%, followed by Kurnool Municipal Corporation at 11.15%, while Gudur and Adoni record 8.5% each.
Font size
Kurnool: Polling for urban local body elections in Kurnool district recorded the following percentages by 9 am on Sunday:
Gudur Nagar Panchayat: 8.5%
Yemmiganur Municipality: 11.97%
Adoni Municipality: 8.5%
Kurnool Municipal Corporation: 11.15%
Next Story
AP Municipal Elections live updates: Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies
AP Formation Day: President extends greetings to people
Municipal polls continue in Vizag hassle-free
Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies in AP
President Murmu arrives in Haryana ahead of 60th Statehood Day celebrations
CM Yogi, Rekha Gupta extend wishes on Haryana Foundation Day, hail state’s rich heritage