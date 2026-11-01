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Municipal Elections: Polling percentage recorded by 9 AM

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Kurnool district records varying voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections by 9 AM, with Yemmiganur leading at 11.97%, followed by Kurnool Municipal Corporation at 11.15%, while Gudur and Adoni record 8.5% each.

Municipal Elections: Polling percentage recorded by 9 AM
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Municipal Elections: Polling percentage recorded by 9 AM

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Kurnool: Polling for urban local body elections in Kurnool district recorded the following percentages by 9 am on Sunday:

Gudur Nagar Panchayat: 8.5%

Yemmiganur Municipality: 11.97%

Adoni Municipality: 8.5%

Kurnool Municipal Corporation: 11.15%



V Narendra Kumar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

Tags

Kurnool municipal elections 2026Kurnool polling percentageYemmiganur voter turnoutAdoni Municipality electionsAndhra Pradesh local body polls
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