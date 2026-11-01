SP reviews election security at Athena school distribution centre

Kurnool: Directing police personnel deployed for municipal election duty to remain strictly vigilant, Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil instructed the force to execute their responsibilities with complete impartiality and transparency to ensure peaceful, free, and fair polling across the Kurnool Municipal Corporation.

Reviewing security arrangements on Saturday, SP Patil briefed police officers, armed reserve personnel, and election staff at the Athena School distribution centre near Gooty Petrol Bunk.

He instructed ground personnel to strictly enforce election regulations within the 100-metre radius of polling stations and maintain foolproof security around strong rooms and counting facilities.

Emphasizing threat mitigation, SP Patil directed officers to maintain heightened surveillance over sensitive and highly sensitive polling booths, backed by uninterrupted CCTV monitoring and videography wherever necessary. He ordered personnel to initiate preventive measures in trouble-prone areas, stay overnight at their assigned polling stations, and maintain high alertness right from the commencement of polling.

The SP instructed security teams to immediately report any emerging field issues or procedural bottlenecks to senior officers, ensuring complete coordination both inside and outside polling premises. Calling for rigorous implementation of the Model Code of Conduct until the formal conclusion of the electoral process, SP Patil emphasized that the primary objective of the police force is to establish a secure atmosphere where citizens can exercise their democratic rights fearlessly and without intimidation.