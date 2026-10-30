Gangakatva modernisation: Keep farmers' interests in mind; not contractors: Jagga Reddy to irrigation officials

Sangareddy: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy advised the irrigation officials to carry out the Gangakatva modernisation work keeping farmers' interests in mind and not the interests of contractors. In view of the commencement of the project with an allocation of Rs 37 crore, Reddy inspected the project along with officials, local public representatives and farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the primary objective of the work should be to ensure maximum benefit to farmers. He advised the officials not to prioritise contractors' interests. He stated that once the project is completed, nearly 3,300 acres of ayacut across 11 villages will benefit.

Reddy inspected the project site in Suraram village of Sadashivpet mandal and held a review meeting with the irrigation officials, farmers from the ayacut villages, and local leaders.

During the meeting, he noted that the Gangakatva canal system has the potential to irrigate 3,300 acres in 11 villages. The canal extends for nearly 16 km in the mandal and is connected to 28 tanks. The objective of the modernisation project is to ensure water reaches even the tail-end ayacut areas.

Reddy stated that he had requested Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy two years ago for funds to modernise the canal and had held several review meetings with officials. He thanked the minister for issuing orders sanctioning Rs 37 crore for the project. Although he is no longer an MLA, he was able to secure funds for the benefit of farmers. It was a matter of satisfaction that the canal, originally built during the rule of the Nizam VII, would now be modernised.

Reddy said efforts would be made to lay the foundation after Diwali. Officials had been instructed to complete the tendering process by December. Plans are being prepared to complete the project by 2028; hoped that the Chief Minister would inaugurate it.

He said he would revisit the project in December to review its progress. Reddy stated that his responsibility was to secure funds and approvals for the project, while officials would conduct the foundation-laying and inauguration ceremonies according to protocol.

Recalling his personal connection with the stream, Reddy said he had been visiting the area frequently since childhood, especially because his wife’s native village is Tatipalli. During the visit, he swam in the Gangakatva canal.















