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Campaigning ends for Nellore civic polls

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Parties shift focus to silent canvassing

Campaigning ends for Nellore civic polls
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Campaigning ends for Nellore civic polls

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Nellore: The intense campaign for civic elections in Nellore, Atmakur and Buchireddypalem municipalities concluded on Friday. The TDP-led NDA (with BJP and Jana Sena), YSRCP, Congress and CPM battled for control.

In Nellore Municipal Corporation, 15 candidates (10 independents) are in the fray for mayor’s post, while 217 candidates (48 independents) vie for 72 corporator seats.

Buchireddypalem has 50 candidates for 20 wards and Atmakur 75 for 28 wards. Eight divisions under Nellore Rural were declared unanimous.

The corporation has 4,89,351 voters, including 86 transgender electors. Authorities identified 126 sensitive and 36 hyper-sensitive polling stations.

NDA fielded Poluboyina Roop Kumar Yadav for Nellore Mayor, Dodla Vijaya Lakshmi for Buchireddypalem chairperson and Bommireddy Shakeela for Atmakur. Leaders including Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and MLAs held rallies and strategy sessions. Meanwhile, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy held discussions with key party leaders and issued strategic guidelines to ensure victory in all 36 divisions falling under his constituency.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy campaigned along with party leaders, while former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy also participated in electioneering in Buchireddypalem Municipality.

The mayoral candidates of TDP and YSRCP - Poluboyina Roop Kumar Yadav and Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy respectively - who had already completed their roadshows and extensive campaigns, held consultations with important party leaders in their respective divisions to assess the political situation and chalk out last-minute strategies.

Campaigning ended at 5 pm on Friday as per Election Commission rules. Parties now shift to silent door-to-door outreach without public announcements or rallies.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

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Nellore ElectionsAtmakur PollsBuchireddypalemNDA AllianceYSRCP
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