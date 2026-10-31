Campaigning ends for Nellore civic polls

Nellore: The intense campaign for civic elections in Nellore, Atmakur and Buchireddypalem municipalities concluded on Friday. The TDP-led NDA (with BJP and Jana Sena), YSRCP, Congress and CPM battled for control.

In Nellore Municipal Corporation, 15 candidates (10 independents) are in the fray for mayor’s post, while 217 candidates (48 independents) vie for 72 corporator seats.

Buchireddypalem has 50 candidates for 20 wards and Atmakur 75 for 28 wards. Eight divisions under Nellore Rural were declared unanimous.

The corporation has 4,89,351 voters, including 86 transgender electors. Authorities identified 126 sensitive and 36 hyper-sensitive polling stations.

NDA fielded Poluboyina Roop Kumar Yadav for Nellore Mayor, Dodla Vijaya Lakshmi for Buchireddypalem chairperson and Bommireddy Shakeela for Atmakur. Leaders including Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and MLAs held rallies and strategy sessions. Meanwhile, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy held discussions with key party leaders and issued strategic guidelines to ensure victory in all 36 divisions falling under his constituency.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy campaigned along with party leaders, while former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy also participated in electioneering in Buchireddypalem Municipality.

The mayoral candidates of TDP and YSRCP - Poluboyina Roop Kumar Yadav and Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy respectively - who had already completed their roadshows and extensive campaigns, held consultations with important party leaders in their respective divisions to assess the political situation and chalk out last-minute strategies.

Campaigning ended at 5 pm on Friday as per Election Commission rules. Parties now shift to silent door-to-door outreach without public announcements or rallies.