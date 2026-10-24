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MP seeks support for coalition candidates

In Short

Accompanied by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and other coalition leaders, he campaigned in 30th division and appealed to voters to support mayoral candidate Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav and Jana Sena corporator candidate Rishikesh Yadav

MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy addressing a meeting in Nellore on Friday
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MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy addressing a meeting in Nellore on Friday

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Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Friday said the NDA coalition government has taken up development works worth around Rs 1,000 crore in Nellore city over the past two-and-a-half years, with another Rs 1,200 crore of projects yet to be undertaken.

Accompanied by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and other coalition leaders, he campaigned in 30th division and appealed to voters to support mayoral candidate Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav and Jana Sena corporator candidate Rishikesh Yadav. Addressing residents, the MP said completed works were clearly visible and more projects would follow to improve civic infrastructure and living standards. He praised Roop Kumar Yadav’s political experience since 2005 and his ability to resolve public issues, stating it would help accelerate the city’s progress.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

Tags

Nellore NewsAP PoliticsNDA CoalitionCity DevelopmentMunicipal Elections
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