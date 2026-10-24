- MP seeks support for coalition candidates
- NDA faces rebel trouble in urban local body polls
- ‘Parmatam Darshan’ building opened
- BJD slams BJP leaders’ remarks on Naveen’s age
- ICMR and NIE teams visit KGH
- RMC students shine in national competitions
- Will strive for Guntur development: Lakshmi
- Enough clean chits to China: Kharge questions Modi
MP seeks support for coalition candidates
In Short
Accompanied by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and other coalition leaders, he campaigned in 30th division and appealed to voters to support mayoral candidate Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav and Jana Sena corporator candidate Rishikesh Yadav
Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Friday said the NDA coalition government has taken up development works worth around Rs 1,000 crore in Nellore city over the past two-and-a-half years, with another Rs 1,200 crore of projects yet to be undertaken.
Accompanied by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and other coalition leaders, he campaigned in 30th division and appealed to voters to support mayoral candidate Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav and Jana Sena corporator candidate Rishikesh Yadav. Addressing residents, the MP said completed works were clearly visible and more projects would follow to improve civic infrastructure and living standards. He praised Roop Kumar Yadav’s political experience since 2005 and his ability to resolve public issues, stating it would help accelerate the city’s progress.
Enough clean chits to China: Kharge questions Modi
Andhra Pradesh: ZPTC, MPTC polls may be postponed to November 5
Gujarat: Vadodara civic body clears land allotment for Yusuf Pathan
Kerala Health Minister Muraleedharan hits back at three women predecessors of CPI-M over criticism
CM Adhikari announces Rs 342 crore special package for tribal community in Bengal's Jhargram
Congress infighting behind sting operation, alleges Kumaraswamy (LD)