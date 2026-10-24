MP seeks support for coalition candidates

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Friday said the NDA coalition government has taken up development works worth around Rs 1,000 crore in Nellore city over the past two-and-a-half years, with another Rs 1,200 crore of projects yet to be undertaken.

Accompanied by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and other coalition leaders, he campaigned in 30th division and appealed to voters to support mayoral candidate Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav and Jana Sena corporator candidate Rishikesh Yadav. Addressing residents, the MP said completed works were clearly visible and more projects would follow to improve civic infrastructure and living standards. He praised Roop Kumar Yadav’s political experience since 2005 and his ability to resolve public issues, stating it would help accelerate the city’s progress.