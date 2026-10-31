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NDA alliance sweeps Seetharamapuram in local body polls

In Short

The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance has secured all seven MPTC seats and ZPTC seat in Seetharamapuram mandal unopposed, with the opposition YSRCP failing to field candidates in the mandal.

MLA Kakarla Suresh along with the unanimously elected candidates in Udayagiri on Friday
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MLA Kakarla Suresh along with the unanimously elected candidates in Udayagiri on Friday

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Nellore: Seetharamapuram mandal in Udayagiri Assembly constituency has emerged as the only mandal in Nellore district where the ruling NDA alliance has achieved a complete clean sweep in the ongoing MPTC and ZPTC elections.

The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance has secured all seven MPTC seats and ZPTC seat in Seetharamapuram mandal unopposed, with the opposition YSRCP failing to field candidates in the mandal.

Besides this, NDA alliance has also secured 10 MPTC seats unanimously in Udayagiri, Duttalur and Varikuntapadu mandals, further strengthening its position in the constituency.

The political success of the alliance in Udayagiri constituency was attributed to the leadership of local MLA Kakarla Suresh and the development initiatives he had taken up in the constituency. This left YSRCP to struggle to find candidates to contest in certain local body seats.

With MLA Suresh’s continuous coordinating with alliance leaders and cadres, guidance and suggestions, the NDA alliance is confident of capturing a majority of MPTC and ZPTC seats as well as Mandal Parishad President (MPP) posts across the constituency.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

Tags

SeetharamapuramUdayagiri ElectionsNDA AllianceKakarla SureshMPTC ZPTC Polls
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