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NDA alliance sweeps Seetharamapuram in local body polls
In Short
The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance has secured all seven MPTC seats and ZPTC seat in Seetharamapuram mandal unopposed, with the opposition YSRCP failing to field candidates in the mandal.
Nellore: Seetharamapuram mandal in Udayagiri Assembly constituency has emerged as the only mandal in Nellore district where the ruling NDA alliance has achieved a complete clean sweep in the ongoing MPTC and ZPTC elections.
The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance has secured all seven MPTC seats and ZPTC seat in Seetharamapuram mandal unopposed, with the opposition YSRCP failing to field candidates in the mandal.
Besides this, NDA alliance has also secured 10 MPTC seats unanimously in Udayagiri, Duttalur and Varikuntapadu mandals, further strengthening its position in the constituency.
The political success of the alliance in Udayagiri constituency was attributed to the leadership of local MLA Kakarla Suresh and the development initiatives he had taken up in the constituency. This left YSRCP to struggle to find candidates to contest in certain local body seats.
With MLA Suresh’s continuous coordinating with alliance leaders and cadres, guidance and suggestions, the NDA alliance is confident of capturing a majority of MPTC and ZPTC seats as well as Mandal Parishad President (MPP) posts across the constituency.
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